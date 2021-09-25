ESBC (ESBC) Price Hits $0.0311 on Top Exchanges

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One ESBC coin can now be purchased for about $0.0311 or 0.00000074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ESBC has traded down 18.1% against the US dollar. ESBC has a total market cap of $937,558.92 and approximately $51,652.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 68.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ESBC Profile

ESBC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 30,415,995 coins and its circulating supply is 30,136,661 coins. ESBC’s official website is esbc.pro. ESBC’s official message board is medium.com/@esbcbetting. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

Buying and Selling ESBC

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ESBC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ESBC using one of the exchanges listed above.

