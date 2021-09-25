Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Stock Position Lessened by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,178 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.29% of Essex Property Trust worth $57,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESS. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 160.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 7,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.76, for a total value of $2,424,140.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.28, for a total transaction of $846,046.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,778.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,179 shares of company stock worth $9,616,198 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ESS shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $351.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Mizuho lowered Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $333.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $319.06.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $327.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.91, a P/E/G ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $325.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $305.32. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.30 and a 52-week high of $337.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 6.32%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.21%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

