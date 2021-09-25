ETHA Lend 24-Hour Volume Hits $560,112.00 (ETHA)

ETHA Lend (CURRENCY:ETHA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. ETHA Lend has a market cap of $1.74 million and approximately $560,112.00 worth of ETHA Lend was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ETHA Lend has traded 20.8% lower against the dollar. One ETHA Lend coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000436 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ETHA Lend alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00053785 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002639 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002355 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.67 or 0.00121518 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00011975 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00043403 BTC.

ETHA Lend Profile

ETHA Lend (CRYPTO:ETHA) is a coin. ETHA Lend’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,359,425 coins. ETHA Lend’s official Twitter account is @ethalend . The Reddit community for ETHA Lend is https://reddit.com/r/ETHA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHA Lend is a protocol-agnostic liquidity protocol packed with features to efficiently interact universally with DeFi platforms.ETHA Lend is a composable DeFi yield optimizer built on Ethereum and Polkadot. The protocol interacts with multiple DeFi ecosystems to expose liquidity provider to optimal yield utilizing the protocols algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ETHA Lend

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHA Lend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ETHA Lend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ETHA Lend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ETHA Lend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ETHA Lend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.