Ether Kingdoms Token (IMP) Market Capitalization Tops $33,453.62

Ether Kingdoms Token (CURRENCY:IMP) traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 25th. Ether Kingdoms Token has a market cap of $33,453.62 and $70,564.00 worth of Ether Kingdoms Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ether Kingdoms Token has traded 19.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ether Kingdoms Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00053779 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.96 or 0.00121736 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00012150 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00043657 BTC.

Ether Kingdoms Token Profile

IMP is a coin. Ether Kingdoms Token’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,834,258 coins. Ether Kingdoms Token’s official website is imps.me . Ether Kingdoms Token’s official Twitter account is @imptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ether Kingdoms Token is medium.com/@imptoken . The Reddit community for Ether Kingdoms Token is /r/imptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IMP is short for “Impression”, a marketing term that indicates the number of times a particular piece of content is displayed without having the user perform any additional action. The project itself expects to revolutionize the modern advertising market, making it more competitive and profitable for all the participants at the same time. IMP is an ERC223 based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

