Ethereum Classic (ETC) Price Hits $46.58 on Top Exchanges

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for $46.58 or 0.00110010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $6.07 billion and approximately $754.94 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ethereum Classic alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,882.05 or 0.06806172 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,275,124 coins. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org . The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org . Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic is an attempt at keeping the Ethereum blockchain unaltered by the part of the community that opposed the hard fork and the return of The DAO funds. It started trading on Poloniex and is getting more and more traction. The Ethereum Classic mission statement is: “We believe in decentralized, censorship-resistant, permissionless blockchains. We believe in the original vision of Ethereum as a world computer you can't shut down, running irreversible smart contracts. We believe in a strong separation of concerns, where system forks are only possible in order to correct actual platform bugs, not to bail out failed contracts and special interests. We believe in censorship-resistant platform that can be actually trusted – by anyone.” Our block explorer data: total coins supply, total network hash rate, last block number and total difficulty are freely provided by https://gastracker.io/ In 2017, the Die Hard fork was implemented in ETC, removing the Ethereum difficulty bomb. Currently, there are no plans to move to Proof of Stake like Ethereum, although developers at the IOHK institute are developing a new PoS protocol for Ethereum Classic. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.