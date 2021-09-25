Ethverse (ETHV) Hits One Day Volume of $25,120.00

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. Ethverse has a market capitalization of $639,518.36 and approximately $25,120.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ethverse has traded down 38.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethverse coin can now be bought for $0.0810 or 0.00000190 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $297.03 or 0.00695545 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000196 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000059 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001203 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $496.42 or 0.01162454 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003521 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ethverse Coin Profile

Ethverse (ETHV) is a coin. Its launch date was August 1st, 2020. Ethverse’s total supply is 36,987,876 coins and its circulating supply is 7,897,702 coins. Ethverse’s official Twitter account is @ethverse and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethverse’s official message board is medium.com/ethverse . Ethverse’s official website is ethverse.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethverse is an open, interactive, and decentralized virtual universe built using the Minecraft gaming engine and Ethereum blockchain. Ethverse users own and trade land and assets within the world. Ethverse allows users to engage in immersive experiences and monetize assets & services. “

Ethverse Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

