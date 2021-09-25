Everest (ID) 1-Day Volume Hits $253,954.00

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded down 10.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. During the last week, Everest has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar. Everest has a market cap of $29.74 million and $253,954.00 worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everest coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000602 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002366 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00070915 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.41 or 0.00107287 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.70 or 0.00143404 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,392.67 or 1.00158978 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,894.27 or 0.06838153 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.07 or 0.00768015 BTC.

About Everest

Everest launched on December 11th, 2018. Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg . The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Everest Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everest using one of the exchanges listed above.

