Everipedia (IQ) Price Tops $0.0129 on Exchanges

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 25th. During the last seven days, Everipedia has traded down 21% against the US dollar. One Everipedia coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0129 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. Everipedia has a market capitalization of $129.42 million and $5.92 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002348 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.95 or 0.00070260 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.20 or 0.00106018 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.26 or 0.00141351 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,635.30 or 1.00011570 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,866.37 or 0.06723765 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $324.56 or 0.00761326 BTC.

Everipedia Coin Profile

Everipedia was first traded on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,021,453,885 coins and its circulating supply is 10,021,377,502 coins. The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Everipedia is everipedia.org . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Buying and Selling Everipedia

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using U.S. dollars.

