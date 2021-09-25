Exeedme (XED) Trading Down 23.3% Over Last Week

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 25th. Exeedme has a total market cap of $27.12 million and $995,537.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Exeedme coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000987 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Exeedme has traded 23.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002344 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00070314 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.42 or 0.00106389 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.22 or 0.00141065 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,675.77 or 0.99968477 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,897.22 or 0.06786764 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $326.97 or 0.00765927 BTC.

About Exeedme

Exeedme launched on December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,367,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Exeedme Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exeedme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Exeedme using one of the exchanges listed above.

