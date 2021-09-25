Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Bought by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 29.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,044,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234,467 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 0.33% of Exelixis worth $19,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,110,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $725,369,000 after acquiring an additional 722,558 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,734,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $468,389,000 after buying an additional 3,145,844 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,922,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,600,000 after buying an additional 101,180 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,923,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,260,000 after buying an additional 558,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,616,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,106,000 after buying an additional 208,953 shares during the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXEL traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 913,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,115,750. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.15. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.17, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.07. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.19 and a 52-week high of $25.77.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $385.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.31 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 8.13%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EXEL shares. Truist Securities cut their price target on Exelixis from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Exelixis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Monday, September 20th. TheStreet downgraded Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total value of $1,048,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 140,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,571,400. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

