Exosis (EXO) 1-Day Volume Tops $4.00

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 25th. Exosis has a market cap of $12,887.24 and approximately $4.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Exosis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0250 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Exosis has traded 75.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,307.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,875.91 or 0.06797707 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $149.03 or 0.00352262 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $509.43 or 0.01204126 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.63 or 0.00110213 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.57 or 0.00556805 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.40 or 0.00525680 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006693 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.05 or 0.00323933 BTC.

Exosis Coin Profile

Exosis (CRYPTO:EXO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Exosis’ total supply is 681,268 coins and its circulating supply is 516,268 coins. Exosis’ official Twitter account is @Exosiscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Exosis’ official message board is forum.exosis.org . Exosis’ official website is www.exosis.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Exosis is a cryptocurrency that works with its own algorithm, having a multi-utility platform to create demand. Utility platforms are VMN, Exchange, e-commerce, and OTC. Exosis features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Exosis Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using US dollars.

