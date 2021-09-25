Expanse (EXP) Trading Down 23.4% Over Last Week

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. Expanse has a market capitalization of $908,688.40 and $6,907.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Expanse coin can currently be bought for $0.0483 or 0.00000113 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Expanse has traded 23.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Expanse alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,629.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,908.15 or 0.06821916 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $151.53 or 0.00355458 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $514.58 or 0.01207102 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.33 or 0.00111037 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.84 or 0.00555573 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.94 or 0.00527673 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006683 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $134.69 or 0.00315962 BTC.

Expanse Profile

Expanse is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. The official message board for Expanse is forum.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Expanse is a decentralized cryptographic information, application, and contract platform. It is among the first of such to be fairly distributed, democratically controlled, and community managed. Through the use of smart contracts and decentralized blockchain technology, it is run not by any one individual or group, but by the users of Expanse itself. The project is organized, managed, and operated through a decentralized organization leveraging direct influence over the platform and its future to those that matter most: our community. New features, integration, and core modifications of the expanse platform and organization can be nominated, voted on, and implemented according to the collective opinion. “

Expanse Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Expanse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Expanse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Expanse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Expanse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.