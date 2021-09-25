Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA.

Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,380 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,640 shares during the period. Facebook comprises 4.7% of Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $56,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,300,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Facebook by 2.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,792,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802,398 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 58.4% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,662,359 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,667,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,813 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Facebook by 40.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,997,228 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,471,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 2,665.1% during the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,478,353 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $435,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB traded up $7.00 on Friday, reaching $352.96. The stock had a trading volume of 18,784,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,495,637. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $364.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $333.52. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.61 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $995.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.93 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. Analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.84, for a total transaction of $26,965,332.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.70, for a total value of $89,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,506,840 shares of company stock valued at $905,549,833. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price objective (up from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Argus upped their target price on Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $404.35.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

