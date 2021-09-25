FairGame (FAIR) Price Down 39.1% Over Last 7 Days

FairGame (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded down 19.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. During the last seven days, FairGame has traded 39.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. FairGame has a market capitalization of $1.99 million and $1.19 million worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FairGame coin can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001880 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005352 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000067 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00051007 BTC.

FairGame Profile

FairGame is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. FairGame’s official website is fair.game . FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

Buying and Selling FairGame

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FairGame should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FairGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

