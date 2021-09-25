FansTime Price Down 27.9% Over Last Week (FTI)

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 25th. FansTime has a total market capitalization of $919,198.45 and $157,645.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FansTime has traded 27.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One FansTime coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00053998 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002344 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.08 or 0.00121873 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00012051 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00043310 BTC.

FansTime Coin Profile

FTI is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 coins. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FansTime is fanstime.org

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

Buying and Selling FansTime

