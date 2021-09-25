Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.36.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Farfetch from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Farfetch from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Farfetch from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Farfetch from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Farfetch by 49.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Farfetch by 43.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Farfetch by 21.6% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Farfetch by 100.0% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the second quarter valued at $26,000. 83.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FTCH opened at $41.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 3.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.36. Farfetch has a 1-year low of $22.77 and a 1-year high of $73.87.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.62. The business had revenue of $523.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.74 million. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 1,281.44% and a negative net margin of 111.96%. Research analysts forecast that Farfetch will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

