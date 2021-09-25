Fear Trading Down 21.9% This Week (FEAR)

Fear (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 25th. One Fear coin can now be bought for $0.74 or 0.00001729 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Fear has traded down 21.9% against the U.S. dollar. Fear has a total market capitalization of $4.82 million and approximately $6.46 million worth of Fear was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00054443 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002348 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.23 or 0.00122516 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00012027 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00043353 BTC.

Fear Coin Profile

Fear is a coin. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2021. Fear’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fear NFT's develop horror-based blockchain NFT games targeting teenagers and young adults. Utilising its gamer base and strong organic brand value, it aims to enrich the gaming experience for existing and new gamers by introducing game asset ownership and interactivity via those assets. “

Fear Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fear should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

