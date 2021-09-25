Feathercoin Trading 11.3% Lower This Week (FTC)

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. Over the last seven days, Feathercoin has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Feathercoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0196 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Feathercoin has a total market capitalization of $4.65 million and approximately $1,323.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000069 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Feathercoin Coin Profile

Feathercoin (CRYPTO:FTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Feathercoin’s official website is feathercoin.com . Feathercoin’s official message board is forum.feathercoin.com . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Feathercoin is based on Litecoin, which is safeguarded from the effects of Bitcoin ASIC mining until now. It has a block reward of 200 coins and will have a total of 336 million coins. The start block reward was 80 coins and halves every 840,000 blocks. The coin has 336 million as a hard cap and the block target is 1 minute – difficulty is damped at 25%. Feathercoin is a UK Oxford based initiative and as such has a following locally with some merchants accepting the currency. The website also has its own shop where you can post and sell goods for FTC – or Feathercoins. “

Buying and Selling Feathercoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feathercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Feathercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

