Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) Stock Holdings Raised by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) by 253.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,864 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNCL. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 313.3% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 1,083.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FNCL opened at $54.51 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a one year low of $32.42 and a one year high of $55.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.36.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.