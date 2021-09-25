Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Stake Lessened by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,226 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FTEC. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 26,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the first quarter worth $560,000. Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 30.3% in the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 21,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares during the period. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the first quarter worth $1,030,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 62,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock opened at $124.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.47. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12 month low of $87.08 and a 12 month high of $127.05.

