Filecoin Trading 27.6% Lower This Week (FIL)

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 25th. Filecoin has a total market capitalization of $6.69 billion and $1.21 billion worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Filecoin has traded down 27.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Filecoin coin can currently be bought for $61.04 or 0.00143059 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00070710 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.42 or 0.00106443 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,646.84 or 0.99945787 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,872.14 or 0.06731051 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $327.26 or 0.00766962 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Filecoin Profile

Filecoin’s launch date was July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 109,611,743 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

