Financial Analysis: Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) and Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY)

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) and Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Yamana Gold and Hycroft Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yamana Gold 0 2 9 0 2.82 Hycroft Mining 0 0 2 0 3.00

Yamana Gold currently has a consensus target price of $7.95, indicating a potential upside of 100.63%. Hycroft Mining has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 762.07%. Given Hycroft Mining’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hycroft Mining is more favorable than Yamana Gold.

Risk & Volatility

Yamana Gold has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hycroft Mining has a beta of -0.17, meaning that its share price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.7% of Yamana Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.1% of Hycroft Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Yamana Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Hycroft Mining shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Yamana Gold and Hycroft Mining’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yamana Gold $1.56 billion 2.45 $203.60 million $0.32 12.38 Hycroft Mining $47.04 million 2.22 -$132.67 million ($3.81) -0.46

Yamana Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Hycroft Mining. Hycroft Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Yamana Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Yamana Gold and Hycroft Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yamana Gold 9.49% 6.76% 4.10% Hycroft Mining -78.58% -4,209.38% -35.32%

Summary

Yamana Gold beats Hycroft Mining on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold, Inc. engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Hycroft Mining Company Profile

Hycroft Mining Holding Corp. engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and silver properties. The company was founded on August 28, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

