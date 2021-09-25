Financial Analysis: Integer (NYSE:ITGR) versus Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition (NYSE:IVAN)

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) and Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition (NYSE:IVAN) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Integer and Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Integer $1.07 billion 2.80 $77.26 million $2.77 32.91 Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition N/A N/A -$30,000.00 N/A N/A

Integer has higher revenue and earnings than Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Integer and Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Integer 0 0 2 0 3.00 Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition 0 1 0 0 2.00

Integer currently has a consensus price target of $106.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.28%. Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.85%. Given Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition is more favorable than Integer.

Profitability

This table compares Integer and Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integer 8.73% 8.46% 4.53% Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.4% of Integer shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.1% of Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Integer shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Integer beats Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies. The company was founded by Wilson Greatbatch in 1970 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

About Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition

Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

