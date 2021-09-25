Financial Review: CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) & Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY)

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) and Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for CEVA and Sify Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CEVA 0 1 5 0 2.83 Sify Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

CEVA presently has a consensus target price of $59.67, suggesting a potential upside of 32.77%. Given CEVA’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe CEVA is more favorable than Sify Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares CEVA and Sify Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CEVA -3.14% 0.24% 0.20% Sify Technologies 6.85% 27.99% 9.67%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CEVA and Sify Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CEVA $100.33 million 10.28 -$2.38 million $0.01 4,494.00 Sify Technologies $327.63 million 1.93 $20.84 million N/A N/A

Sify Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than CEVA.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.4% of CEVA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.9% of Sify Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of CEVA shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 77.0% of Sify Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

CEVA has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sify Technologies has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sify Technologies beats CEVA on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CEVA

CEVA, Inc. engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence. Its connectivity portfolio includes LTE and 5G mobile broadband platforms for handsets and base station RAN, NB-IoT for low bit rate cellular and Bluetooth and Wi-Fi technologies for wireless IoT. The company was founded on November 22, 1999 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

About Sify Technologies

Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Network-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Network-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services. The Data Center-centric Information Technology Services segment comprises of data center; cloud and managed; technology integration, and applications integration services. The company was founded on December 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Chennai, India.

