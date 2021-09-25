Financial Review: ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS) & Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR)

ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS) and Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for ReShape Lifesciences and Beyond Air, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ReShape Lifesciences 0 0 1 0 3.00 Beyond Air 0 0 5 0 3.00

ReShape Lifesciences currently has a consensus target price of $10.25, suggesting a potential upside of 257.14%. Beyond Air has a consensus target price of $12.20, suggesting a potential upside of 0.91%. Given ReShape Lifesciences’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe ReShape Lifesciences is more favorable than Beyond Air.

Volatility and Risk

ReShape Lifesciences has a beta of -1.3, indicating that its stock price is 230% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beyond Air has a beta of -0.46, indicating that its stock price is 146% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ReShape Lifesciences and Beyond Air’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ReShape Lifesciences $1.59 million 28.60 -$12.33 million N/A N/A Beyond Air $870,000.00 332.79 -$22.88 million ($1.27) -9.52

ReShape Lifesciences has higher revenue and earnings than Beyond Air.

Profitability

This table compares ReShape Lifesciences and Beyond Air’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ReShape Lifesciences -776.76% -42.08% -20.74% Beyond Air -2,617.28% -94.09% -68.29%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.6% of ReShape Lifesciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.5% of Beyond Air shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.7% of Beyond Air shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ReShape Lifesciences beats Beyond Air on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ReShape Lifesciences

ReShape Lifesciences, Inc. operates as a medical device company, which focuses on technology to treat obesity and metabolic diseases. It operates through the following segments: Lap-Band, ReShape Vest and ReShapeCare and Diabetes Bloc-Stim Neuromodulation Device. The company is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

About Beyond Air

Beyond Air, Inc. is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the developing a nitric oxide generator and delivery system that uses nitric oxide generated from ambient air and delivers precise amounts of nitric oxide to the lungs for the potential treatment of respiratory and other diseases. The firm develops LungFit platform system, a generator and delivery system that produces nitric oxide from ambient air, eliminating the need for expensive and cumbersome cylinders. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Garden City, NY.

