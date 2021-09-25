FinNexus (FNX) One Day Volume Hits $26.00

FinNexus (CURRENCY:FNX) traded down 45.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. FinNexus has a market capitalization of $207,060.15 and $26.00 worth of FinNexus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FinNexus coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, FinNexus has traded 55.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00056649 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.32 or 0.00126095 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002366 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00011725 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00043163 BTC.

About FinNexus

FinNexus is a coin. Its launch date was August 14th, 2018. FinNexus’ total supply is 176,495,407 coins and its circulating supply is 34,472,130 coins. The Reddit community for FinNexus is https://reddit.com/r/finnexus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FinNexus’ official Twitter account is @therealFinanceX and its Facebook page is accessible here . FinNexus’ official message board is medium.com/finnexus . FinNexus’ official website is www.finnexus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FinNexus is the new open finance protocol being built on the Wanchain blockchain. It is a hub for connecting different decentralized ledgers to each other and users, and also for connecting with traditional finance applications. The first iteration of FinNexus will be a marketplace for hybrid decentralized/traditional financial products. “

