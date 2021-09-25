FIO Protocol Price Reaches $0.17 on Top Exchanges (FIO)

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. Over the last week, FIO Protocol has traded down 24% against the US dollar. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000393 BTC on exchanges. FIO Protocol has a total market cap of $58.90 million and $3.62 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000209 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001388 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001308 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 87.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About FIO Protocol

FIO is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 782,667,319 coins and its circulating supply is 355,724,822 coins. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FIO Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FIO Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

