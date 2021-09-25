Firo (FIRO) Price Reaches $5.62 on Major Exchanges

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. One Firo coin can currently be purchased for $5.62 or 0.00013290 BTC on major exchanges. Firo has a market capitalization of $69.37 million and approximately $6.54 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Firo has traded 27% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

AC Milan Fan Token (ACM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00022213 BTC.

GINcoin (GIN) traded 1,126.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000096 BTC.

TecraCoin (TCR) traded 56.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001207 BTC.

Becaz (BCZ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001507 BTC.

BabyCZ (BCZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Firo Profile

Firo (CRYPTO:FIRO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,342,167 coins. The official website for Firo is zcoin.io . Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial . The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Firo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Firo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Firo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

