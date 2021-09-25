FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$228.25.

Several research analysts recently commented on FSV shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on FirstService to C$239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on FirstService to C$232.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a C$191.00 price objective on shares of FirstService in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on FirstService to C$251.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

TSE:FSV opened at C$241.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.05, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. FirstService has a one year low of C$162.91 and a one year high of C$249.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$236.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$213.45. The stock has a market cap of C$10.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.88.

FirstService (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C$1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.79 by C$0.23. The business had revenue of C$1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$863.90 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that FirstService will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This is a positive change from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is 21.26%.

In other FirstService news, Senior Officer Douglas G. Cooke sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$245.50, for a total value of C$73,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,224 shares in the company, valued at C$45,717,992. Also, Director Frederick Reichheld sold 3,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$250.80, for a total value of C$928,461.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,567,007.60. Insiders have sold 6,002 shares of company stock valued at $1,488,072 over the last ninety days.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

