FirstService’s (FSV) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at CIBC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $191.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.01% from the stock’s previous close.

FSV has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of FirstService from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet raised shares of FirstService from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.67.

Shares of FSV traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $191.02. 36,974 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,097. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 74.04 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.17. FirstService has a one year low of $125.43 and a one year high of $197.43.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $831.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.20 million. FirstService had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 16.74%. On average, equities analysts expect that FirstService will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of FirstService by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of FirstService during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FirstService during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of FirstService during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstService by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 12,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

