Fivebalance (FBN) Market Cap Hits $112,968.83

Fivebalance (CURRENCY:FBN) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One Fivebalance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fivebalance has a market capitalization of $112,968.83 and approximately $827.00 worth of Fivebalance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Fivebalance has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00054112 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002343 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.91 or 0.00121507 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00011954 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00043396 BTC.

Fivebalance Profile

FBN is a coin. Fivebalance’s total supply is 1,098,280,627 coins and its circulating supply is 1,092,481,026 coins. The official message board for Fivebalance is medium.com/@fivebalance . Fivebalance’s official Twitter account is @fivebalanceID . Fivebalance’s official website is fivebalance.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FiveBalance is the world’s first digital asset for human resource development. Cryptocurrency is designed to give rewards for every individual who is struggling to fix their problems or trying to improve the quality of their FiveBalance (Fit, Financial, Family, Flair, and Faith).Users also can get rewards from someone who appreciates them, from their companies, or the advertisers who put their advertisements on FiveBalance indicators. FBN rewards can be used to unlock premium indicators or e-book exchange, seminar tickets or the other merchandise in the Human Resource Marketplace. “

Buying and Selling Fivebalance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fivebalance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fivebalance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fivebalance using one of the exchanges listed above.

