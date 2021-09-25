Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Acquires 4,700 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 632,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund owned about 0.06% of Exelon worth $28,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 7.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 50,547,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689,373 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Exelon by 14.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,185,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100,600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Exelon by 12.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,936,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906,815 shares during the period. ClearBridge Investments Ltd raised its position in Exelon by 59.9% in the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 5,039,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887,637 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Exelon by 11.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,170,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399,942 shares during the period. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelon stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.24. 3,893,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,038,008. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $34.44 and a 52-week high of $50.99.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.52%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXC. Mizuho upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $47.50 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.44.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

