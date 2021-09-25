Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Cuts Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund reduced its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 623,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,700 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $44,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Citigroup by 16.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 119,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,668,000 after purchasing an additional 16,479 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 7.1% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 21,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter valued at about $274,000. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.97.

C traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.18. The stock had a trading volume of 15,788,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,711,418. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.49 and a 1-year high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.80%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

