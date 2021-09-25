Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Cuts Stock Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lessened its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in American Tower were worth $30,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 116.4% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMT traded down $5.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $282.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,318,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,510. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $197.50 and a 1-year high of $303.72. The firm has a market cap of $128.43 billion, a PE ratio of 56.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $288.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. On average, analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 60.19%.

AMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their price target on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Argus boosted their price target on American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Tower from $270.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their target price on American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.29.

In related news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total transaction of $222,224.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $2,245,558.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,187,962.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,085 shares of company stock valued at $2,552,330 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

