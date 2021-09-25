Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Decreases Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lessened its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,219,008 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 67,300 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 0.6% of Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $64,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Kowal Investment Group LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 20,494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 10,306 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,573,000. FLC Capital Advisors grew its position in Cisco Systems by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 27,200 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 344,061 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,235,000 after acquiring an additional 16,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.90.

In related news, EVP Geraldine Elliott sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $2,970,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $390,551.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,391. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,155,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,125,236. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $60.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 51.21%.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

