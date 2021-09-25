Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Decreases Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,169,113 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 60,900 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises about 0.6% of Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Intel were worth $65,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 7.0% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,777,000. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the first quarter worth $1,063,000. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its stake in Intel by 15.8% during the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 18,169 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. 62.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTC stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.22. The company had a trading volume of 12,970,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,047,137. The firm has a market cap of $219.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

Several research firms have issued reports on INTC. Citigroup raised their target price on Intel from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group set a $73.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Intel from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price target on Intel in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.65.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

