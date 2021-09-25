Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $29.73 Million Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund cut its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $29,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Deere & Company by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in Deere & Company by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 10,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $547,000. Institutional investors own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Shares of DE traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $349.25. 1,193,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,752,632. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $214.83 and a fifty-two week high of $400.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $364.37 and a 200-day moving average of $363.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 18.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $2,382,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.05.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.