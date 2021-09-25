Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $45.56 Million Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lessened its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318,755 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 14,900 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $45,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at $336,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at $4,216,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 243.1% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 988 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,255 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 3,133 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

QCOM traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $133.88. The company had a trading volume of 4,554,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,810,763. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $111.80 and a 52-week high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.92. The company has a market cap of $151.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. The business had revenue of $8.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 81.44%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.81.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

