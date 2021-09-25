Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $51.40 Million Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 333,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,135 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund owned 0.18% of American Water Works worth $51,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc lifted its position in American Water Works by 1,914.7% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 329,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,419,000 after acquiring an additional 313,280 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in American Water Works by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,580,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $858,849,000 after acquiring an additional 215,436 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth $30,909,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth $29,171,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in American Water Works by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,534,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $236,564,000 after acquiring an additional 155,893 shares during the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AWK traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $176.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 470,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,112. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $178.20 and a 200 day moving average of $162.38. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.01 and a twelve month high of $189.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.81, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $999.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. American Water Works’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.603 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AWK shares. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. HSBC downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Argus raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.00.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

