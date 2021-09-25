Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $54.94 Million Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,213,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $54,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 547.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. 70.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.52.

Shares of WFC stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.92. 20,384,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,450,318. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.66. The company has a market cap of $196.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.66) earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.45%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

