Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund trimmed its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 704,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,800 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $54,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 230,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,932,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth approximately $40,004,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.9% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,571,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,785,000 after purchasing an additional 291,195 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.0% in the second quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.0% in the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 511,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,801,000 after purchasing an additional 38,055 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MRK traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $73.61. 14,713,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,476,652. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $85.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.50. The stock has a market cap of $186.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 43.77%.

MRK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.09.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

