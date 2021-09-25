Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund reduced its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,473 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Stryker were worth $27,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,389,290 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,799,885,000 after buying an additional 58,099 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,220,919 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $784,551,000 after buying an additional 216,709 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,839,709 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $737,558,000 after buying an additional 133,531 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,721,652 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $706,895,000 after buying an additional 568,957 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,171,150 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $563,913,000 after buying an additional 101,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $276.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 520,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,182. The firm has a market cap of $104.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $196.09 and a 1 year high of $281.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $268.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.49.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.92%.

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total value of $39,339,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,566.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SYK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist raised their price target on Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lifted their price objective on Stryker from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Stryker from $303.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.18.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

