Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund reduced its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 512,500 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 21,000 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises about 0.8% of Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $90,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 18.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,926 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $344,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $464,000. Geller Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 8.2% in the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 65,304 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $176.00. 5,712,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,589,892. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $117.23 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.67. The stock has a market cap of $319.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 288.52, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on The Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.19.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

