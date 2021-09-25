Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Reduces Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund trimmed its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 11,900 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Amgen were worth $41,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth approximately $463,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth approximately $12,601,000. HFR Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth approximately $8,210,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 29.8% during the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,987 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,259,000 after purchasing an additional 8,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 7.6% during the second quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $213.61. 1,908,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,599,538. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $228.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.32. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $210.28 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The company has a market cap of $121.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 42.41%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 17th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.70.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.