Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lowered its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 564,913 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 36,200 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Oracle were worth $43,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the third quarter valued at $225,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 29.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,273 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after buying an additional 17,119 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 15.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 48,755 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after buying an additional 6,367 shares during the period. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA raised its position in shares of Oracle by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 75,625 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,307,000 after purchasing an additional 14,343 shares during the last quarter. 44.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.94. 7,617,784 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,015,620. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $55.14 and a one year high of $91.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $3,001,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,257,586.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $3,075,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,724 shares in the company, valued at $6,303,105.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 358,241 shares of company stock valued at $30,026,847. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Oracle from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $89.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.44.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.