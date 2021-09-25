Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 12,300 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 262,797 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 12,300 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com accounts for about 0.6% of Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $64,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRM. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $465,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,630,358 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $769,163,000 after purchasing an additional 58,096 shares during the period. Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 223,216 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $47,293,000 after purchasing an additional 67,887 shares during the period. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Sunday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.17.

NYSE CRM traded up $7.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $285.63. 13,368,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,469,734. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.71, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $201.51 and a 12-month high of $286.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $254.77 and a 200-day moving average of $237.86.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.17, for a total value of $4,723,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 25,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $6,340,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 786,605 shares of company stock worth $198,242,927. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

