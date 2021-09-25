Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 1,700 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lowered its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 69,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $28,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 147.8% during the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 5,853,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,065,510,000 after buying an additional 3,491,166 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 35,187.0% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,840,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,050,000 after buying an additional 2,832,554 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 20.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,951,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,747,178,000 after buying an additional 843,371 shares during the period. Valley Forge Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 97.1% during the first quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 1,272,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $449,043,000 after buying an additional 627,003 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in S&P Global by 8.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,786,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,747,502,000 after purchasing an additional 575,677 shares during the period. 92.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on SPGI. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price objective on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $464.60.

SPGI stock traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $453.08. The company had a trading volume of 552,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,901. The firm has a market cap of $109.19 billion, a PE ratio of 44.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $303.50 and a 12 month high of $456.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $438.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $401.22.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 347.40%. Equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

