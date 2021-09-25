Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 20,300 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 501,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,300 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $56,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $1,835,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in AbbVie by 6.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,826,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,623,000 after acquiring an additional 103,972 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in AbbVie by 7.1% in the second quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 157,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,728,000 after acquiring an additional 10,455 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 5.6% in the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,121,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,321,000 after acquiring an additional 59,078 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 1.7% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 309,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,474,000 after acquiring an additional 5,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

NYSE ABBV traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,836,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,035,995. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.21 and a 200 day moving average of $112.74. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.11 and a twelve month high of $121.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $148.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.47.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.