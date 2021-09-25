Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 600 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,851 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $38,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 130.8% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $953.31.

BLK traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $874.62. The stock had a trading volume of 322,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,732. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $531.39 and a 1-year high of $959.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $901.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $854.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

