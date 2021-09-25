Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 8,100 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Danaher were worth $48,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Danaher by 182.8% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 64,255 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,243,000 after acquiring an additional 41,530 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 4.9% in the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 14,575 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,911,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.4% in the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 203,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,479,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 63.3% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 63,958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,164,000 after purchasing an additional 24,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HFR Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth approximately $10,215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $324.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,411,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,414,987. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $314.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $270.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $201.44 and a 52-week high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

In other news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total transaction of $3,492,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total value of $4,766,373.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,477 shares of company stock valued at $15,439,958 over the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.53.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

